Spotify not leaving Uruguay after all

13th Wednesday, December 2023 - 10:56 UTC Full article

The new decree clarified some legal loopholes, Delgado explained

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou Tuesday signed a regulatory decree regarding current regulations, which allows the music-streaming platform Spotify not to leave the country in February as previously announced.

“We can say with great peace of mind that Spotify will continue to operate in Uruguay for the benefit of all of us who are users,” said Presidential Secretary Álvaro Delgado while the platform thanked the head of state “for recognizing the value that Spotify provides to local artists, composers, and fans.”

As per the new legal frame, the Swedish multinational company will make a single payment for the reproduction of music to artists. The decree “harmonizes the current and previous legislation”, so it makes an “evolutionary interpretation of the new technologies that were not foreseen” when previous legislation was passed, explained Delgado.

It is “clear that there is not going to be a double payment by platforms” such as Spotify, Netflix, or Amazon Prime, Delgado elaborated.

According to Delgado, the new decree tried to “interpret” the articles sanctioned in October to modify the copyright law and comply with a demand of artists and performers “with a prospective sense” and “clarifying some legal loopholes.”

Regarding the commission within the Industry Ministry to evaluate the situation, Delgado underlined that “all those interested in the subject” will participate and “I think it is good to listen to all parties, everyone has something to contribute.”

Spotify admitted the regulatory decree was “a much-needed clarification” on the recent changes in the copyright law that had rendered the company's permanence in Uruguay untenable.

“This clarification allows Spotify to continue to be available in Uruguay so that we can continue to give artists the opportunity to make a living from their art and billions of fans the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by their music. We thank President Lacalle Pou and his team for recognizing the value that Spotify provides to local artists, songwriters, and fans,” the company said.

Spotify had announced it would gradually withdraw from Uruguay as of January 1 and complete the process in February due to the “lack of clarity” on changes to copyright laws.