COP28 ends up in strong declaration to phase out fossil fuels

14th Thursday, December 2023 - 10:50 UTC Full article

“This is neo-colonialism called carbon colonialism,” Bolivia's Diego Pacheco warned

Attendees at the closing plenary session of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) reached a final consensus to speed up climate action, it was announced. “It is a strengthened and balanced package,” COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber explained. The document also mentioned the gradual suppression of fossil fuels.

Al Jaber added that the plan is “a balanced plan that addresses emissions, reduces adaptation gaps, reimagines global finance and delivers on loss and damage,” and said it is based on common ground, strengthened by inclusiveness and reinforced by collaboration.

He also hoped these crucial actions would help shape a better and cleaner world, with greater and more equitable prosperity, and urged taking the necessary steps to translate this agreement into tangible action and insisted that this paradigm shift “has the potential to redefine our economies.”

The COP28 was extended beyond the official deadline at noon Tuesday due to an impasse over the earlier draft text of a final resolution.

The document signed by over 200 countries called for the “transitioning away” from fossil fuels and “accelerated action” this decade. It was the first time all fossil fuels have been addressed. Delegates also supported tripling global renewables by 2030 in addition to the development of “nuclear, abatement and removal technologies” such as carbon capture storage.

“We have delivered a robust action plan to keep 1.5C in reach,” Al Jaber also highlighted.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell said nations now needed to get on with the job of “putting the Paris agreement to full work”, with the next round of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) due in early 2025. “It must bring us into alignment with a 1.5C world. We will keep working to improve the process,” Steill said. “Without these conferences, we would be headed for 5 degrees. We’re currently headed for 3 degrees.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on X: ”To those who opposed a clear reference to phase-out of fossil fuels ... I want to say: Whether you like it or not, fossil fuel phase-out is inevitable. Let’s hope it doesn’t come too late.“

Bolivia, despite supporting the text, warned that imposing a 2050 timeline ”for all“ eroded the principles of the Paris Agreement – adding that ”no differentiation whatsoever“ had been made between developed and developing countries. ”This is neo-colonialism called carbon colonialism,” the country's representative, Diego Pacheco, told the summit.