Ties between Brazil and Argentina to remain despite ideological differences, FM says

14th Thursday, December 2023 - 10:59 UTC

The bilateral relationship will continue well beyond the fact that Lula did not attend Milei's inauguration, Vieira explained

Brazil intends to keep a good relationship with Argentina despite the ideological differences between the governments of Javier Milei and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told the Lower House's Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

He insisted that it was “essential” for his country to maintain diplomatic relations with Argentina and pointed out he believed that “ideological differences” should not affect commercial ties.

“Regardless of any ideological position, Brazil wants to maintain good relations with Argentina and is willing to work,” Vieira said while announcing he would meet again with his Argentine colleague Diana Mondino next month.

Milei had promised during his campaign that he would not hold meetings with Brazil until the “corrupt” and “communist” Lula left office, despite which Mondino assured her country would maintain good ties with Brazil, as well as with China, the other “communist” nation Milei spoke against on his way too Casa Rosada.

According to Vieira, the bilateral relations between Argentina and Brazil “are enormous and deep, and from both sides there were manifestations for continuity.”

Vieira also said Milei had told him about a “desire to have contacts with Brazil, the importance at all levels of the bilateral relation, the commercial relation, between universities, science and technology, informatics and space research.”

“I am sure that on both sides there is awareness that the relationship is essential and cannot be left aside, and I am sure that this will be the case,” Vieira insisted as he downplayed the meaning of Lula's absence at Milei's inauguration.

”It was not the first time that a president did not go to an inauguration. It happens that Lula was returning from a trip abroad after a (hip) operation that kept him out of the country for two months. Several other delegations were headed by ministers, such as Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, France, and the United States. The level of a minister is compatible to represent and does not cause surprise or damage to the relationship,“ he argued.

”The bilateral relationship will continue well beyond the fact that the president could not go,“ he added. He also highlighted that Mondino traveled to Brasilia during the transition and now intends to have a working meeting with her as Foreign Minister in January.

”She emphasized Mercosur's positions aligned with Brazil on the expansion of agreements, promotion of free circulation, and recognition of reciprocal university diplomas. She showed willingness and openness to maintain a good dialogue. This same disposition was reiterated to me by President Milei,” Vieira also explained.