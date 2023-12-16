Argentina: Milei says burden on private sector is “transitory”

16th Saturday, December 2023 - 10:05 UTC Full article

Argentina: Milei says burden on private sector is “transitory”

Argentine President Javier Milei Friday released a live broadcast through his Instagram account explaining that “The effort that falls on the private sector is transitory.” The head of state added his administration was “focused on avoiding hyperinflation.”

Milei, an economist by trade, also explained that a “hyper-orthodox adjustment with a sincere exchange market and restructuring of the Central Bank” was being implemented in order to curb the rise in prices through ”a sincere [currency] exchange market and [the]restructuring of the Central Bank (BCRA).“

He added that although the ”effort“ currently weighed ”60% on politicians“ and ”40% on the private sector,“ this situation would be ”transitory“ while pledging that this path would lead to closing ”the gap of the import exchange rate plus the PAIS tax“ and, with this, it will ”lower the country risk.“

Once the economy is rearranged, the government will begin to ”eliminate the things that we libertarian liberals do not like,“ the President went on.

”Never the night could beat the day; let's not curse the darkness. Argentina is starting to wake up and stand up,” he stressed.

The Argentine President will convene next Tuesday with all provincial governors to address the impact of the most recent measures on local economies.

Santiago del Estero declared an economic emergency and San Luis announced a contingency plan whereby public workers are to be paid their wages in installments.

In addition, the agriculturally-rich provinces of Córdoba, Santa Fe, and Entre Ríos have expressed their concerns over the increase in export duties.

The following provinces have already announced spending cuts in line with the national government's announcements: Santiago del Estero, San Luis, Córdoba, Tucumán, Santa Fe, Catamarca, Tierra del Fuego, Chubut, San Juan, Neuquén, Entre Ríos, and Santa Cruz.

Interior Minister Guillermo Francos was reported Friday to be coordinating Tuesday's gathering.