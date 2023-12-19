Falkland Islands Government Air Service Marks 75 Years of Essential Aviation

From the inaugural arrival of two light single-engine aircraft in 1948 to the present-day fleet of five, FIGAS has played a pivotal role in serving the Falkland Islands community

The Falkland Islands Government Air Service (FIGAS) proudly commemorates 75 years of service to the Falkland Islands, showcasing a rich history of connecting communities, transporting passengers, and supporting various essential functions.

From the inaugural arrival of two light single-engine Auster aircraft in 1948 to the present-day fleet of five Britten Norman aircraft, FIGAS has played a pivotal role in serving the Falkland Islands community and enchanting visiting tourists.

Morgan Goss, FIGAS General Manager, expressed pride in the service's legacy, stating, “For 75 years FIGAS has provided the Falklands Islands with a safe, effective and essential air service.” He acknowledged the collective effort of the entire FIGAS team, emphasizing the diverse roles that contribute to the service's seamless operation.

Chief Executive Andy Keeling congratulated the staff, recognizing their dedication over the past seven decades. He commended FIGAS as a lifeline for Islanders, highlighting their resilience in overcoming challenges with a positive attitude.

Mark Pollard, Portfolio Holder for Commercial Services, extended congratulations to the FIGAS team past and present, emphasizing their crucial role during challenging times, including the recent response to COVID-19. He expressed anticipation for many more successful years for FIGAS and its dedicated team.

To celebrate this milestone, FIGAS is hosting an open day from 10 am to 2 pm, inviting members of the public to join in the festivities.

Reflecting on the occasion, Pollard invited everyone to enjoy the FIGAS at 75 videos available on their YouTube channel.