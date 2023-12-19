Operation Veneratio leaves 12 dead at Asunción jailhouse

The Tacumbú prison had become a center from where criminal groups operated, Peña explained

One law enforcement officer and 11 inmates were killed Monday during the so-called Operation Veneratio at Asunción's Tacumbú Prison through which the administration of President Santiago Peña put an end to unthinkable privileges granted to incarcerated drug lord Armando Javier Rotela and his gang, which virtually ran the place.

The operation was conceived to transfer Rotela and other criminals to different correctional facilities nationwide. After the revolt, Rotela was recaptured and transferred to the Viñas Cue military prison, also located in Asunción. In the process involving the Paraguayan National Police -particularly the Lince (lynx) tactical group- and Military Forces, at least 36 officers and 24 prisoners were also injured by gunshots. According to Interior Minister Enrique Riera, many of the deceased prisoners were killed by other inmates from rival gangs.

“With firmness and determination we have carried out a historic and unprecedented operation in order to build a safer country for our families,” said Peña.

“Today the Government of Paraguay said enough to a penitentiary model that turned prisons into true schools of crime,” he added. “Enough of privileges, complicity, lack of control, and more than anything, we said enough to a penitentiary model that turned prisons into true schools of crime and crime.”

“For decades and with everyone's knowledge, the Tacumbú prison became a center from where criminal groups operated, planning assaults and distributing narcotics that poisoned more than 90,000 young people from Asunción and Central alone, and many more in the whole country,” the president also explained.

The deceased officer was identified as assistant non-commissioned officer Martín Mendoza, who “represents the bravery and professionalism” with which the law enforcement forces carried out this operation, Peña also pointed out.

Paraguay's Health Ministry said a total of 54 people (14 law enforcement officers and 40 inmates) were treated at various hospitals for injuries sustained during the operation while other 40 people received medical care at mobile posts outside the Tacumbú penitentiary.