Ex-Royal Marine attempting a Guinness World Record by skiing to the South Pole

20th Wednesday, December 2023 - 18:00 UTC Full article

Dave and Alan need to travel more than 20km a day to complete his challenge within 55 days.(Pic The Royal Marines Charity)

A Welsh ex-Royal Marine from Seven Sisters in Neath Port Talbot, Dave Thomas, is aiming to set a new Guinness World Record, becoming the oldest person to ski unsupported from Hercules Inlet, in West Antarctica, to the South Pole, reports BBC.

Dave needs to travel more than 20km a day to complete his challenge within 55 days. He has with him a copy of The Worst Journey in the World - Apsley Cherry-Garrard's memoir of Captain Robert Scott's disastrous 1910-13 Terra Nova expedition to the South Pole.

He has been joined by his friend of 30 years, Alan Chambers, for the scientific polar expedition featuring a 1,150km sled haul.

The intrepid duo, who are conducting a number of scientific experiments along the way, expect to reach the halfway point on or around Christmas Day.

Dave and Alan are also fundraising for The Royal Marines Charity with the aim of flying the charity's flag at the bottom of the world no later than 14 January.

They have had “some amazing days of brilliant and incredibly bright sunshine, surrounded by 360 degrees of reflecting UV off the snow that can be brutal on the vision even with our expensive goggles”, said Dave.

“We have had days that have been a cloudy, snowless whiteout when it's been difficult to locate the horizon or any features to aid navigation; so reliance and concentration on compass is essential.

”Our daily routine - up at 5am, breakfast, melt around 10kg of snow for flasks for hydration, set off around 07:30, travel until 17:30 with breaks to feed/hydrate, another 10Kg of snow to melt for food and overnight, sleep as best we can in 24hrs of daylight - get up repeat”.