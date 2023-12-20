Falklands, new confirmed avian influenza case: black browed albatross

20th Wednesday, December 2023 - 20:22 UTC

A black browed albatross, that was found dead on Steeple Jason, was swabbed for highly pathogenic avian influenza. A positive result was returned. Steeple Jason has been declared out of bounds

On Tuesday 28 November 2023 a black-browed albatross, that was found dead on Steeple Jason, was swabbed for highly pathogenic avian influenza. A positive result was returned.

As several (20-30) dead albatross were observed within the large colony a level 3 response will be followed and the whole of Steeple Jason is declared an infected place.



No persons are permitted to visit Steeple Jason Island without authorization from the Director of Natural Resources. The Declaration will be reviewed on 31 January 2024.

Since Monday 30 October 2023, 57 suspect birds/animals have been reported, 33 have been swabbed. Four have returned positive results and 26 negative results. Three results are pending.

FIG have prepared information and guidance about bird flu and preventative measures to try and reduce the spread of the virus. This guidance can be found here: https://falklands.gov.fk/agriculture/avian-influenza

The public are reminded to NOT TOUCH dead or sick birds but report them to the Veterinary Services on 27366 or 55366 out of hours.