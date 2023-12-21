Falklands festivity: Christmas lights switched on in Stanley

Lit up for celebrations

Christmas lights were switched on this week in the Falkland Islands capital, the City of Stanley. It was rather late, around 10pm because it's so near midsummer in the South Atlantic and in the Falklands that means light until late. Finally feeling festive!

Stanley lights were switched on first evening last Saturday at the Falklands Museum and National Trust, and on Sunday evening at 7pm from the Cathedral. Everyone is welcome to the Cathedral for Nine Lessons and Carols featuring our community choir.

Additionally the Museum is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award 2023. This means the Falklands Museum ranks within the top 10% of attractions worldwide. Thank you to everyone who’s taken the time to review the Falklands Museum and National Trust