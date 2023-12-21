Pot-banging protests surge after Milei's announcement

21st Thursday, December 2023 - 10:43 UTC

Similar protests were recorded during the last days of President Fernando de la Rúa before his resignation.

Many Argentines took to the streets or their balconies Wednesday evening banging pots and pans in rejection of President Javier Milei's emergency decree DNU providing for the deregulation of the country's economy.

Videos went viral on social networks of people reacting in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA), the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA), La Plata, and other cities nationwide.

Other protesters blew the horns of their cars the way people do when their team wins a football championship.

In CABA, protests were recorded in the neighborhoods of Constitución, San Cristóbal, Villa Crespo, Flores, Almagro, Caballito, Palermo, Belgrano, Boedo, Nuñez, Chacarita, San Telmo, Balvanera, Recoleta, and Parque Patricios.

Pot-banging was also recorded in the Buenos Aires districts of La Plata, San Isidro, Esteban Echeverría, Quilmes, Avellaneda, Lanús, and Berazategui, among others.

Milei launched Wednesday a DNU of 366 shock measures to stabilize the economy but affecting labor and other social rights.

Hundreds of Buenos Aires residents also marched towards Plaza Congreso singing songs like “La patria no se vende” (the fatherland is not for sale) carrying pots and pans and Argentine flags.

The DNU is to be published in Thursday's Official Gazette.

