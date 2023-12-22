In his Christmas 2023 Message, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak invites the people of the Falkland Islands to look forward with pride and confidence sure of your determination to shape your own future and remain belonging to the British Family.
Happy Christmas to everyone on the Falkland Islands. We look back on another momentous year when the whole great British family was brought together by the coronation of King Charles, the third and Queen Camilla.
Here in London, your representatives took part in the coronation service and parade and the Falkland Islands flag flew proudly in Parliament Square. It was a reminder of your place in the nation's heart.
This year has also once again demonstrated your community spirit and dedication to democracy.
From the young islanders who attended the inaugural UK Overseas Territories Association Youth Summit to the high turnout figures during the recent by-election, it's all a testament to your community pride and your determination to shape your own future.
Your wish to remain a British overseas territory is as clear now as it was ten years ago in the referendum.
I'm committed to defending those wishes, so let's look forward with renewed pride and confidence sure of the deep bonds that unite us. From my family to yours, I wish you a happy Christmas and all the very best for the New Year.
When the US attacked Puerto Luis in Malvinas 1831, it recognized it was an Argentine territory, or “colony” as they put it. They were well aware of David Jewett's incorporation of the islands to the United Provinces of the La Plata River in 1820. Mariano Moreno personally in London presented Argentina's denounced and protested British occupation the very same year of Onslow's forced ejection of Argentine authorities in 1833. This continuous conflict to which neither party has surrendered in any clear and specific way through proper political protocol as disputes would be settled has never occured to this day, even after the victory of the British battle for ejecting once more the rightful Argentine recapturing of the islands in 1982. The United Nations has no protocol or law that would accurately address situations of colonialism where the occupying nationals and a country's represented administration was forcefully ejected, or forced to reject their national allegiance in order to be allowed to stay in that territory. Since the islanders loyal to Her Thievingness started arriving past 10 years after the start of this territorial political conflict between Argentina and their Thievingness's subjects, they factfully have no right to direct any wish or will that would decide upon the authority of London or Buenos Aires. It is London and Buenos Aires who must first enter arbitration for the islanders to then express their sentiments to England or the UK following suit on the points or discussions had between the UK and Argentina. The matter does not start with them simply because they are not sovereign to or of the islands. And even if they were, the proper course of action would be that they then would have to negotiate and settle with Argentina a resolution to the conflict they would have inherited.Posted 3 hours ago 0
The islanders do not rule the world OK? This is just so absurd to watch. Ya'll need to just stop lying so much in the world, because in this world, we are ALL LISTENING
The only person lying on this post is you Trimonde a; political activist, who spouts conspiracy theories and long winded waffle that are bananas, no negotiations will take place and the sooner you accept that and stop wasting what life you have left the better it will be for you, the Falklands have never been yours and never will be, you are a laughing stock along with that other moron Stink.Posted 2 hours ago 0
Hey! Trimonstruosidades is back as Pat the Expat! Time to change the mask, eh?Posted 1 hour ago 0