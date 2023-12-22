UK Prime Minister committed to defending Falklands' wish to remain British

The Falkland Islands flag flew in Parliament Square

In his Christmas 2023 Message, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak invites the people of the Falkland Islands to look forward with pride and confidence sure of your determination to shape your own future and remain belonging to the British Family.

Happy Christmas to everyone on the Falkland Islands. We look back on another momentous year when the whole great British family was brought together by the coronation of King Charles, the third and Queen Camilla.

Here in London, your representatives took part in the coronation service and parade and the Falkland Islands flag flew proudly in Parliament Square. It was a reminder of your place in the nation's heart.

This year has also once again demonstrated your community spirit and dedication to democracy.

From the young islanders who attended the inaugural UK Overseas Territories Association Youth Summit to the high turnout figures during the recent by-election, it's all a testament to your community pride and your determination to shape your own future.

Your wish to remain a British overseas territory is as clear now as it was ten years ago in the referendum.

I'm committed to defending those wishes, so let's look forward with renewed pride and confidence sure of the deep bonds that unite us. From my family to yours, I wish you a happy Christmas and all the very best for the New Year.