Falklands Legislative Assembly members Christmas message

26th Tuesday, December 2023 - 07:32 UTC Full article

The Legislative Assembly Xmas photo and card

Members of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly shared a Christmas best wishes message in the last session of 2023. Be it not for defense, which remains a UK responsibility, the eight elected members of the Assembly are in fact the internal government of the Falklands.

MLA Roger Spink: “I think it's a time to remember the important things in life, your family and friends. So I wish everybody a very, very happy Christmas.”

MLA Teslyn Barkman: “Merry Christmas to everybody and please, please enjoy peace on earth.”

MLA Gavin Short: “Wishing everyone in the Falklands a very Merry Christmas and all the best for the new year, especially everyone up the road [at Mount Pleasant] who by their presence, and who are spending their Christmases away from their loved ones, ensures that we can celebrate Christmas in peace and under the government of our choosing.”

MLA Leona Roberts : “Thanks to all of our emergency services and our essential services, many of whom will be working over Christmas, and to BFSAI members – whether armed forces or support personnel – who are so critical to the Falklands and many of them are a long way from home at a time when we most want to be home. I hope that everybody has a safe and peaceful Christmas, and are able to enjoy all of our traditional events and enjoyments over the season.”

Also, “To all of our community I wish everybody a very Happy Christmas. Recognizing too that Christmas is not always a happy time for everybody, and that there are people in our community who have lost loved ones, who have suffered from what has been a difficult year. I hope that we do what the Falklands are renowned for and look after each other and have a lovely time and welcome strangers and look after our friends. Happy Christmas.”

MLA John Birmingham: “Thanks to all FIG employees at all levels, and those who keep our services running especially. Season’s greetings and thank you for your service in the past year,” and also to “all members of the Falkland Islands Community, and that very much includes those serving at Mount Pleasant Complex a happy and safe new year.”

MLA Mark Pollard: “I'd like to thank everyone in my portfolio for all their efforts over the last year. It's not been easy. There's a huge range of services being offered and a lot of work taking place,”

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone within our community. I'm reluctant to name individual groups because I will inevitably forget some but just everyone within our community have Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

MLA Jack Ford: “I’d like to wish all in the Falklands a very Happy Christmas, and as the portfolio holder for Emergency Services I’d like to encourage the public to stay safe and responsible over the festive period.”

Finally the Office of the Legislative Assembly wishes you all a very Happy Christmas, and all the best for the year ahead.