Lowest rainfall in over 40 years affects Amazon basin rivers

27th Wednesday, December 2023 - 10:29 UTC Full article

A study from the EU showed that a series of heat waves from August to November raised the temperature by a record high for this time of year

A recent study from the European Union Science Center showed that rivers in the Amazon basin have been severely affected by historic poor rainfalls, Agencia Brasil reported. The region's biodiversity has also been hit by the meteorological conditions, particularly in the headwaters of the Solimões, Purus, Juruá, and Madeira rivers (Brazil's Amazonas state) and also in parts of Peruvian and Bolivian forests.

In the State of Amazonas, rainfall ranged from 100 to 350 millimeters below normal, almost half what had been expected.

The document also confirmed that a series of heat waves from August to November raised the temperature by a record high for this time of year. The surges in these months amounted to between two and five degrees Celsius above the historical average.

According to the most recent drought report released by the Amazonas state government last Saturday (Dec. 23), all 62 municipalities statewide remain in a state of emergency, with more than 630,000 people impacted so far.

Among the main problems aggravated by this year’s climate, the scientific center lists the danger to animal life, the increased risk of fire, and lower river levels, which challenge mobility in riverside communities and access to essential goods.

The European Union study also suggests the need for a comprehensive regional response beyond national borders. Forecasts indicate that conditions will likely become drier and hotter in 2024, mainly due to the El Niño, which is the warming of the Pacific Ocean.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)