Dengue kills man in Argentine province of Corrientes

28th Thursday, December 2023 - 10:19 UTC

So far this year, 1,079 deaths from dengue have been recorded in Brazil

Argentine health authorities have issued an epidemiological alert after a man died of dengue in the city of Corrientes. The patient, who was reported to have underlying pathologies, had been rushed from his San Luis del Palmar residence to the “Escuela Hogar” hospital, in the provincial capital.

After knowing the diagnosis “the pertinent actions were carried out following the protocol, with a search for people with febrile symptoms, reminding the family of the preventive measures, and the fumigation that is indicated to block cases,” the local health ministry said in a statement while insisting on the importance of eliminating mosquito breeding sites in homes, plus the use of repellents, and seeking medical help in case of symptoms.

According to the Corrientes Government, there are currently 90 active cases of dengue in the province and the majority correspond to “isolated neighborhoods of the capital.”

Provincial Epidemiology Director Angelina Bobadilla confirmed there was an outbreak of the disease transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito and that cases are recorded in several neighborhoods of the city. “There are cases in a significant number of conglomerates and we are intensifying surveillance and prevention measures while asking residents to dispose of water reservoirs, maintain cleanliness, and use repellent,” she said.

Argentina's National Administration of Medicines, Foods, and Medical Technology (ANMAT) approved last April the use of a Japanese-developed vaccine against dengue. The drug, called TAK-003, is available in most private vaccination centers in Argentina and also in pharmacies. The vaccine must be applied in two doses three months apart. Each injection costs AR$ 50,000 (some US$ 50 at the unofficial exchange rate). The medication is recommended for patients from 4 to over 60 years old.

TAK-003 protects the population against the four Aedes specimens that transmit the virus. According to experts, its application reduces the risk of hospitalization by 84% and reduces 61% of cases of symptomatic dengue.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Health Ministry said so far this year 1,079 deaths from dengue had been recorded in South America's largest country, thus surpassing 2022's 1,053 fatalities.

The immunizer from the Takeda Laboratory is also available in Brazil, it was explained.