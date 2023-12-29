When FIC tried to buy Peninsula Valdes and land in Tierra del Fuego

29th Friday, December 2023 - 10:50 UTC Full article

Peninsula Valdes is currently a nature reserve and a great tourist attraction for whale watching and enjoying sights of other sea mammals and sea birds

The history section of daily “Diario del Fin del Mundo”, edited in Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego province, extreme south of Argentina, recalls that almost a century and a half ago, more precisely December 1881, the Falkland Islands Company, FIC, “at the time with total control over the Falklands economy”, approached the Argentine government offering to buy the total of Peninsula Valdes, Chubut province and an area in Tierra del Fuego next to San Sebastian Bay, and its surrounding 160 leguas (league) for the rearing of sheep.

The Valdes peninsula is currently a nature reserve and world heritage, renowned for its spectacular fauna, marine mammals, sea birds, and the resting and calving area for migrating whales, plus a strategic position in the South Atlantic. Sebastian Bay in Tierra del Fuego and its surrounding territory only had a minor indigenous population with a windy weather similar to the Falklands and a vast open territory of poor pastures, but ideal for sheep rearing, as happens nowadays. (A league is a measure equivalent to an hour's walking distance).

The presentation to Argentine authorities was done by William Harvey who had a Royal Charter from Her Majesty's government for the colonization of the Falkland Islands, and thus had the necessary background for “requesting most respectfully the purchase, with the purpose of colonizing, populating with cattle and improving them, the following pieces of land belonging to the Argentine Republic”. The request was presented to Home Minister Antonio del Viso, according to a document, number 17 from the Central Chubut Railway.

FIC requested the acquisition of the “Peninsula, according to English Admiralty charters designated as Valdes, and by the Argentine Republic as San Jose. FIC also offered to buy some 160 leagues in the San Sebastian Bay, Tierra del Fuego Island.”

William Harvey offered to pay for that land the same price the Argentine government had received for the land sold to cover the Rio Negro expedition costs, that is some $F 400, four hundred Strong Pesos per square league”

The sum amounted to some 24,000 pounds of that time.

The FIC colonization plan included populating the land to be purchased with 680,000 sheep.

The piece comments that the purchase operation was in the framework of an expansion strategy, with the purpose of increasing its wool industry and have a beach head on the continent from where to exploit resources in the Argentine Sea.

The offer also contemplated bringing at FIC's own cost a sufficient number of immigrants from Europe to work, large scale, in the acquired estancia (farm land).

The FIC proposal was rejected by the government of president Julio Argentino Roca, known in Argentine history books as the leader who confirmed the recovery of Patagonia for the country, mainly from Chilean advances.

Finally it mentions that FIC by that time had consolidated its monopolist dominion of the Falklands, particularly trade, transport and the sheep industry, with its managers and farm foremen important figures in the Islands political life.