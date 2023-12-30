BFSAI commander visits Radar Units in Falklands Mount Kent, Mount Alice and Byron Heights

Boarding the helicopter that would fly the Brigadier and aides to the mounts

The Commander of the British Forces South Atlantic Islands stationed at Mount Pleasant Complex in the Falkland Islands, Brigadier Dan Duff has done the round of the troops under his command as part of the Christmas message.

This included paying a personal visit to the three radar sites to wish all a Merry Christmas and to deliver some operational Christmas boxes. 303 Signals Units Remote Radar Heads Mount Kent, Mount Alice and Byron Heights are home to serving personnel and civilian contractors all year round.

All three sites had fully embraced the Christmas spirit, despite working and living in some of the most remote areas of the Falkland Islands.