Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, December 30th 2023 - 17:36 UTC

 

 

BFSAI commander visits Radar Units in Falklands Mount Kent, Mount Alice and Byron Heights

Saturday, December 30th 2023 - 07:17 UTC
Full article 0 comments
Boarding the helicopter that would fly the Brigadier and aides to the mounts Boarding the helicopter that would fly the Brigadier and aides to the mounts

The Commander of the British Forces South Atlantic Islands stationed at Mount Pleasant Complex in the Falkland Islands, Brigadier Dan Duff has done the round of the troops under his command as part of the Christmas message.

 This included paying a personal visit to the three radar sites to wish all a Merry Christmas and to deliver some operational Christmas boxes. 303 Signals Units Remote Radar Heads Mount Kent, Mount Alice and Byron Heights are home to serving personnel and civilian contractors all year round.

All three sites had fully embraced the Christmas spirit, despite working and living in some of the most remote areas of the Falkland Islands.

Categories: Politics, Falkland Islands.
Tags: British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI), Dan Duff.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

 

 