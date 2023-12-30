Chilean gov't extends agricultural emergency

The measure “allows us to support the most affected sectors,” Minister Valenzuela explained

Chile's Government Friday announced it was extending the agricultural emergency stemming from a water deficit due to poor rains, it was reported in Santiago. With this measure, authorities may keep up the aid to producers from Atacama to Magallanes until Sept. 30, 2024.

The contingency plan reaches 100% of the communes in the Coquimbo region and in the provinces of Petorca, San Antonio, San Felipe de Aconcagua, Los Andes, Marga Marga, and Valparaíso, except for Juan Fernández.

The regions of Atacama, Metropolitana (rural communities), O'Higgins, Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, Araucanía, Los Ríos, Los Lagos, Aysén and Magallanes are also included.

Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela explained that “all this allows us to support the most affected sectors and to be able to work convergent funds with the regional governments and municipalities.”

“As well as requests from the ministry to the Dipres, to be able to go in assistance to those who are suffering this extreme phenomenon in various regions of our country,” he added.

Most of the aid will be focused on forestry, agricultural, beekeeping, and livestock producers in the 13 designated regions.

Work plans are to be defined once the financing is agreed upon with the Budget Directorate (Dipres), it was also explained.