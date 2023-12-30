Icebreaker ARA Irízar sets sail on Antarctic Campaign

The Argentine Navy's icebreaker ARA Almirante Irízar set sail from Buenos Aires this week to do her part in the 2023/2024 Antarctic Summer Campaign after a ceremony presided over by Defense Minister Luis Petri.

“For all Argentines, this icebreaker is much more than a ship, it is a naval insignia of our country, a national pride, an emblem of our sovereignty over Antarctic and South Atlantic waters,” Petri said.

“These Armed Forces, Forces of democracy and of the National Constitution, are our spearhead for the defense of our sovereignty, the national interest, and of the territories of the Homeland. Therefore, they were, are, and will be a source of pride for every citizen of our beloved Argentina,” he added.

“With enormous joy for the road traveled and with deep hope for the challenges that remain to be conquered, I wish the whole team a good journey. May the spirit of Admiral Brown protect them and may God and the Homeland be with them,” he underlined before ordering the Irízar off for about four months to supply the country's 13 Antarctic bases between seven permanent ones (Orcadas, San Martín, Esperanza, Carlini, Petrel, Marambio, and Belgrano 2) and six seasonal ones active only during the summer (Matienzo, Brown, Decepción, Primavera, Cámara, and Melchior).

The current Antarctic Campaign includes the construction of three new multidisciplinary laboratories at Marambio, Carlini, and Isla de los Estados to add to the existing ones in Esperanza, Orcadas, and San Martín, where a new Cosmic Ray research center is also to be launched.

Meanwhile, Phase II of the Petrel Development Plan is to be undertaken with the deliveries of hundreds of tons of construction materials for the base, which has been restored to permanent status in recent years.

At the Joint Antarctic Base Belgrano 2, work will continue for the installation of two CONAE antennas; the development of the Hydroponics project will be reinforced with the support of Agricultural Technological Institute INTA, while work will be done on the construction of two shelters, one located at this base and the other at Esperanza, where a green hydrogen laboratory is also in progress.

The Irízar is also to continue with the waste disposal plan to meet Antarctic Treaty environmental requirements.

The Navy will also deploy the ARA Canal Beagle and ARA Bahía Agradable logistics units during the ongoing campaign, while aircraft from the other armed forces will also become available, it was reported.