Violence mounting regionally, Uruguayan police chief says

30th Saturday, December 2023 - 11:26 UTC Full article

Azambuya advised Uruguayans to look after themselves

Uruguayan Police Director José Manuel Azambuya said Friday that the growth in violence recorded recently in the South American country was of regional proportions. “We have seen that violence has been growing, not only in our country but it is regional,” Azambuya maintained during a press conference in Montevideo.

He also admitted local authorities were concerned about the recent surge in cases and therefore the strategies adopted “are specifically oriented to try to minimize this type of violence that has occurred.”

“As we have opportunely said, the National Police will make available all its technical, human, technological, and logistic resources to try to minimize this type of situations,” he added.

Azambuya also explained that Interior Minister Nicolás Martinelli has “gone to the places of the facts and has met with the commanders to see specifically how the investigations have been evolving in the relevant cases.”

”This time around the situation is conflictive (...) let's look for the necessary tolerance to handle the facts,“ Azambuya insisted while advising Uruguayans to look after themselves ”in the best possible way, in a polite way as we understand that society handles conflicts“ because ”we do not end up in a conflict where many times all this affects many families and affects us all.”