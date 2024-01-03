Covid-19 keeps spreading across Bolivia

Castro insisted people need to take precautions and attend vaccination centers

Bolivian health authorities reported Tuesday a 128% surge in cases of Covid-19 nationwide in addition to the detection of the JN.1 variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus -also known as Pirola- in the department of Santa Cruz.

“We have had an increase in the number of cases, we have had a total of 1,933 in the 52nd epidemiological week [of 2023]. If we compare with epidemiological week 51, we have had 1,086 cases more than the previous week, implying a 128% increase,” explained Health Minister María Renée Castro.

Of the total infections, Santa Cruz has the highest number with 888 (45.9%); Cochabamba 538 (27.8%); La Paz 280 (14.5%); Oruro 60 (3.1%); Beni 55 (2.8%); Chuquisaca 41 (2.1%); Tarija 40 (2.1%), while in Potosi there were 24 (1.2%).

Regarding Pirola, Castro said it was detected in a 39-year-old woman from Santa Cruz after monitoring by the National Institute of Health Laboratories (Inlasa) in coordinated work with the National Center for Tropical Diseases (Cenetrop). Updates from other departments were due in shortly, Castro also noted while urging the population to resume biosecurity measures such as the use of facemasks in closed environments to prevent contagion, in addition to attending vaccination points.

Meanwhile, the supermarket chain Walmart will be selling Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in Mexico at a price of MX$ 845 (US$ 49.6). Pfizer's Comirnaty brand was recently approved by the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris).

The chemical will be applied by certified and trained medical personnel in more than 130 offices adjacent to the pharmacies of Walmart Express and Walmart Supercenter stores nationwide.

Doses for people over 12 years of age have been available since the last week of 2023 while the pediatric presentation for children aged 5 to 11 years will reach counters on Jan. 4, Walmart said. The vaccine includes the specific update for the seasonal omicron XBB.1.5 variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Walmart de México y Centroamérica will offer the Comirnaty vaccine in Mexico as one of the most effective tools to protect against Covid-19 and its complications, as well as expanding access to immunization throughout the country,” the company said in a statement.

Health centers in Mexico City apply the Sputnik-V and Abdala brands, developed in Russia and Cuba respectively.