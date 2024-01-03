IMF delegation to visit Buenos Aires for further discussions

Argentina is in an extremely delicate situation, Adorni admitted

Argentina's Cabinet Chief Nicolás Posse and Economy Minister Luis Toto Caputo are to meet in Buenos Aires with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday, Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni confirmed Tuesday.

“On Thursday we will receive a delegation from the International Monetary Fund, which will be received by the Cabinet Chief and the Economy Minister,” said Adorni during his morning press briefing at Casa Rosada on Tuesday.

Adorni explained that the encounter would revolve around the latest agreement between the South American country and the credit agency which has “virtually fallen” after Argentina failed to comply with it in full during the previous administration of Alberto Fernández. The spokesman also mentioned the “extremely delicate situation Argentina is in, especially in economic matters.”

He also insisted President Javier Milei's government had “an open channel of dialogue” with the CGT (General Confederation of Labor) who announced a general strike for Jan. 24.

“What is not negotiable is a free Argentina, wanting to end poverty and indigence. We want to be a normal country and that is not negotiable,” Adorni also said while calling on “all the political and trade union leaders” to “be a part of this deep change.”

Regarding recent social aid cuts to beneficiaries who were found not to be eligible for it, Adorni underlined that “we want social assistance to reach only those who need it because we are in an emergency.”