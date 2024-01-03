Royal Navy sailor fired for producing porn on HMS Prince of Wales

3rd Wednesday, January 2024

Zak, refusing to remove the content, shared, “it was earning me so much money,” leading to the Navy's decision to terminate his service.

A Royal Navy sailor, Zak Blackman, has been dismissed from service for creating and selling explicit content aboard the HMS Prince of Wales, Britain's largest warship, following a three-month deployment to the US.

Zak, who rose to the rank of Naval Airman, reportedly earned £20,000 a month through OnlyFans by sharing X-rated pictures and videos. His side hustle came to an end when his content was discovered, leading to his dismissal for bringing the Navy into disrepute.

In response to his firing, Zak expressed an unexpected sense of relief, stating, “I joined the Navy on March 30, 2020, at the lowest rank... It was really hard work for the money I was getting. I decided to post videos and images of me in my uniform. They started to take off, and after a few weeks, I was earning £20,000 a month from that.”

Despite being paid £1,500 a month by the Navy, Zak saw his content creation as a lucrative opportunity. However, his venture was brought to light when a colleague or superior discovered the material on OnlyFans, he told The Sun.

He emphasized that he took precautions to conceal sensitive information about the ship's location and maneuvers, but ultimately, the Navy deemed it inappropriate.

“The demand for sexy uniform content like mine online is massive,” Zak noted.