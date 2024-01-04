Ex head of Falkland Islands Defense Force becomes member OBE

Justin was a member of FIDF since he was 18 and ended his career as Commanding Officer

In the New Year Honors 2024 Overseas and International List, among those who became members of the Order of the British Empire, OBE, is a Falkland Islander, who for many years served with the Falkland Islands Defense Force, FIDF, and lately as Commanding Officer of the force.

Justin McPhee was awarded the OBE for services to the defense in the Falkland Islands. Justin has been a member of FIDF since he was 18, and completed several trainings with the British Forces South Atlantic Islands and graduated from the UK College for Military Staff. He was also head of the FIDF delegation sent to the Coronation of Charles III, last May.

The UK gazette, 30 December 2023, reads, “ The King has been graciously pleased to give orders for the following promotions in, and appointments to, the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire: Justin Owen McPhee”

Another personality close to this part of the world who was also awarded an OBE is Gregory Holland, the Chief Executive Officer of the British Chamber of Commerce in Santiago, Chile.

Mr Holland was recognized for services to the UK/Chile Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement. Chile is a long standing ally of UK with close political, trade and military links.