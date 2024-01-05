Brazilian support for Argentine sovereignty claim over the Falklands

On Wednesday, 3 January, the Brazilian government made an official statement in support of its second trade partner, and Mercosur associate, Argentina, and its sovereignty claim over the Falklands and other South Atlantic Islands.

“The date which marks the 191 years of British occupation of the Malvinas Islands, Brazil reaffirms its support for Argentina's legitimate rights in its sovereignty dispute with the United Kingdom over the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime spaces.

”The position of Brazil goes back to 1833, when then Brazilian ambassador in London was instructed to help with the Argentine protest to the British government for the occupation of the Islands.

“In line with the Argentine position, Brazil favors the creation of a confidence environment which contributes to the resumption of bilateral negotiations, in accordance with the United Nations resolutions in which the dispute was considered, since the sixties, as a decolonization issue.

”The Brazilian commitment, with its support of Argentine rights was reaffirmed recently in the Joint Declaration when the official visit of the President (of Brazil) to the Argentine Republic, in January 2023 and in the Action Plan to re-launch the Strategic Alliance Brazil/Argentina, approved in June 2023.

“The Brazilian position is also in the vision of South America as a region of peace and cooperation, as reaffirmed in the Consensus of Brasilia, approved by all South American countries in 2023, and in the priority attributed to maintaining the South Atlantic as a zone of peace and cooperation.”