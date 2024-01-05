Icebreaker Irízar pays tribute to ARA San Juan crew

The Argentine Navy icebreaker ARA Almirante Irízar stopped in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean this week, en route to this summer's Antarctic campaign, at the site where the doomed submarine ARA San Juan was found off Comodoro Rivadavia in 2018, paying tribute to the crew and demanding justice from the ongoing investigation into the unit's 2017 sinking.

“On November 15, 2017, the submarine communicated for the last time,” it was recalled during the ceremony. “It is our turn today to give the greatest of honors to those 44 comrades who gave their lives in the line of duty,” the speech went on.

“These sailors were doing their duty, they were sailing within 200 miles, carrying out a special mission to protect the interests of the Argentine Republic at sea, one of the main missions of the Navy.”

Irízar Captain Carlos Recio said it was particularly emotional for him because the San Juan's first officer “was my friend since I was 12.”

“No matter how far away we may be, even if it is just a few words we say to remember them,” he added.

The Irízar sailed from Bahia Blanca towards the Le Mare Channel east of Tierra del Fuego to then turn east to the Orcadas Antarctic Base, Recio explained. The icebreaker set sail on Dec. 28, 2023, from Buenos Aires carrying people, materials, and supplies to the Argentine Antarctic bases for scientific purposes. Also aboard are the new crews who will be replacing those who stayed throughout the 2023 winter. The deployment is coordinated by the Joint Antarctic Command (Cocoantar) and the National Antarctic Directorate (DNA).

In the meantime, the Argentine Navy is getting the ARA Puerto Argentino sloop ready to join the Antarctic Campaign 2023-2024. The unit is undergoing maintenance at the Puerto Belgrano Naval Base. Later this year, the Puerto Argentino is also expected to participate together with the Chilean Navy in the Combined Naval Antarctic Patrol (PANC) activities currently performed by the ARA Estrecho de San Carlos.