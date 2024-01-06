Argentina resumes joint border controls on river travel from Uruguay

6th Saturday, January 2024 - 10:32 UTC Full article

These services “that had been interrupted during the pandemic” have been resumed

Argentine officers resumed operating at Uruguayan ports to run joint border crossing points “to optimize the experience of travelers of the different river passenger transportation companies and to strengthen the collaboration between both countries,” the National Direction of Migration explained through the Interior Ministry to which it belongs.

Operating in Uruguayan river ports would “speed up the transit of passengers during the summer season” it went on. These services “that had been interrupted during the pandemic” were resumed.

“Two teams of inspectors were strategically deployed” in the Uruguayan cities of Colonia del Sacramento and Montevideo so that the “migratory control is carried out in a faster and safer way,” the Argentine authorities also said.

With this initiative, “each person traveling will go through the immigration control of both countries at the same time, thanks to the fact that the National Direction of Migration of Argentina will attend in boxes adjacent to those of its Uruguayan counterpart, thus reducing processing times by not having to go through Migration also when getting off the ship”, it was explained.