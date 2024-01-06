Jewish leader in Buenos Aires sparks controversy regarding Gaza

Pikholtz is a former president of the Argentine Zionist Organization

Contradicting reports in Buenos Aires Friday concurred that Sergio Pikholtz was no longer Vice President of the Delegation of Argentine-Israeli Associations (DAIA) after posting on social media that there were “no innocents in Gaza.”

Some outlets mentioned Pikholtz was forced to take a leave of absence, others said he had resigned, and a third group claimed he had been removed by the board. In the end, it would seem that Pikholtz resigned when asked to take a leave. Further measures by DAIA's board might ensue.

“I communicate that I have decided to irrevocably resign from my position as second vice-president of the DAIA. The cause of the Jewish people, the return of the hostages, and the right of the State of Israel to defend itself from aggression are just causes. Am Israel Chai. Shabbat Shalom. The end,” Pikholtz wrote.

He had argued that: “As we tirelessly repeat, there are no innocent civilians in Gaza, perhaps only children under the age of four. No mercy to the murderers of Jews. We will win.” These words triggered negative reactions from all corners of society.

“In view of the unfortunate expressions of our 2nd Vice President Sergio Pikholtz, the DAIA has requested his leave of absence. The DAIA is always firm with any fact or person of the Argentine society that expresses wrongly, that also runs within the community itself and this is exemplary for all. The measures to be taken will be evaluated next Monday by the Board of Directors,” a statement from DAIA read.

Pikholtz eventually deleted his publication and switched his account to private mode.

“This is not the first time that authorities of the current DAIA management have made decisions that have contributed to eroding the legitimacy of the institution and affecting its ability to carry out its mission in defense of the Jewish community,” the progressive Meretz (Labor Party) Argentina said. “These types of dehumanizing statements should never be expressed by those who hold leadership positions within the Jewish community, which is diverse and in its vast majority is committed to peace and human rights,” it added.

Pikholtz is a technology importer who has been quietly running for president of the DAIA for some time. He is also a former president of the Argentine Zionist Organization and was in charge of a Jewish school that closed down.

His statements came in a country where the President [Javier Milei] is actively seeking to convert to Judaism and has announced he wanted to align with Israel and the United States.