Legendary “Old Wolf” Zagallo dies aged 92

The Old Wolf was the first person to win a World Cup title both as a player and a coachq

Football legend Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo, who was in one way or another linked to 4 of Brazil's 5 World Cup titles, passed away Saturday in Rio de Janeiro at the age of 92, it was announced on the Old Wolf's (Velho Lobo) Instagram profile.

“A devoted father, loving grandfather, caring father-in-law, faithful friend, victorious professional, and a great human being. Giant idol. A patriot who leaves us a legacy of great achievements,” the posting read.

“We thank God for the time we were able to spend with you and we ask the Father that we find comfort in the good memories and the great example you leave us,” it went on.

Born in Alagoas on Aug. 9, 1931, Zagallo and his family moved to Rio de Janeiro when he was just eight months old. His father Haroldo worked for a textile factory owned by his uncle after having played for CRB in his younger years.

Raised in the Tijuca area, Zagallo joined the América Futebol Clube where he competed in swimming, table tennis, and football, standing out for his physical fitness and excellent game vision. He later joined the club's youth squad, where he stayed for two seasons, in 1948 and 1949, and, from afar, watched the construction of the Maracanã stadium for the 1950 World Cup in which Brazil would finish second after losing to Uruguay in the so-called Maracanazo. Zagallo watched it from the stands.

“That delirium before the game, with 200,000 people waving handkerchiefs, all ended there, at the moment of the [Uruguayan] goal,” Zagallo said in an interview.

Later on, he moved to Flamengo where he won no less than 50 titles, which earned him a place in the national team preparing for the 1958 World Cup, Brazil's first-ever Cup.

Upon returning from Europe, Zagallo moved to Botafogo where he won two Rio-São Paulo tournaments and was also a two-time Carioca champion in 1961 and 1962. He was then summoned again for the 1962 World Cup in Chile. With Pelé injured, it was up to the likes of Zagallo and Garrincha to lead the team to their second title.

“That team was older, with several players over 30. We were only champions because physical development hadn't yet reached the world of football, so we won that World Cup based on experience,” Zagallo would explain.

Zagallo still played for Botafogo for a few more years, but soon ended his playing career and became a coach, also with Botafogo, with whom he soon won the Carioca championship (1967-1968) and the Brazilian title in 1968.

In 1970, he took over the national team to win the World Cup in Mexico with star players such as Pelé, Tostão, Gerson, and Rivellino. Brazil won all their seven matches in the tournament. Zagallo was also the coach of the following World Cup, in West Germany in 1974, where Brazil finished fourth without Pele on the team.

Zagallo was assistant coach to Carlos Alberto Parreira when Brazil won the 1994 World Cup in the United States, again beating Italy in the final.

And he was back at the helm four years later for the World Cup in France when Brazil lost 3-0 to the hosts in a final marked by striker Ronaldo’s unexplained convulsions before the game.

In August last year, the Old Wolf was hospitalized for 22 days due to a urinary infection and returned home in a wheelchair. “We are stronger than ever!” he said. “You will have to put up with me!”