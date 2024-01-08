Argentina opens Illex squid season south of parallel 49

The Argentine government, through the Federal Fisheries Council has officially opened the Illex squid season south of parallel 49. The two main fisheries chambers, CAIPA and CEPA had requested that the season begin 10 January south of parallel 44, but the Council in early December denied the request based on a scientific report from INIDEP, the National Institute of Fisheries Research and Development.

According to the original December resolution, (opening the season) between parallels 49 and 52, the season was to begin from January 2nd; south of parallel 44 only for vessels that have been operating south of parallel 49 during at least three active days since 7 January 2024, and south of 44 for the rest of the fleet, from 12 January 2024

On the basis of this resolution, south of parallel 44 is exclusive for vessels that had been operating south of parallel 49 during at least five days from 10 January, and south of parallel 44 for the rest of the fleet, from 20 January 2024.

The INIDEP report recalled that the search south of parallel 49 for the South Patagonia Stock has been consistently negative in the last few years. The report however facilitates taking advantage of the Summer Spawning Stock, made up of squid that by mid January will have ended their reproduction period and are close to the end of their life cycle.

But all the jiggers that have tried catches south of parallel 49, since late December have been so far unlucky according to Mar del Plata media. Although Argentine flagged, most jiggers belong to joint ventures with Asian companies, such is the case of Lu Qing Yuan Yu 280, Lu Qing Yuan Yu 288, Vierasa 18, Esther 153, Hai de Li 701, Huyu 962, Huyu 907, Huyu 961 y Zhou Yu 10.

Meanwhile another thirty jiggers are preparing to leave for the Illex season sometime this week once the regular inspections are finished and certified.