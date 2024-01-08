Back from Antarctica, Milei calls opponents “useful idiots” and defends 30% inflation

“The exercise of science, cooperation, and the preservation of the Antarctic environment are priority axes of our Antarctic foreign policy,” Milei said

Argentine President Javier Milei returned this weekend to the mainland after touring the Marambio and Esperanza Bases in Antarctica, it was reported in Buenos Aires.

The President took stock of his trip to the south of the country and resumed his agenda, insisting on the need to approve the reforms he promoted in his first month in office.

Milei also referred to the expectations regarding last month's inflation number.

In a radio interview on Radio Mitre, Milei discussed his first month in office and addressed the country's economic situation.

In response to a question about December's expected inflation rate, President Milei stated, “If you see a number around 30%, it's a huge figure. We were heading for 45%, so achieving 30% means we managed to reduce it by a third. It's still a disaster.” He emphasized the acceleration of inflation and praised Minister of Economy Luis Caputo's efforts, acknowledging that despite progress, inflation remains problematic.

Reflecting on the early days of his administration, Milei expressed satisfaction, saying, “We presented a consistent stabilization program, tough, with a spirit of orthodoxy that has been praised in different parts of the world.”

President Milei defended the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) aimed at deregulating the economy and the “Omnibus Law” sent to Congress. He criticized opposition resistance, accusing them of wanting to fragment the law for corrupt purposes, stating, “I did what I had to do; they are the ones responsible.”

Regarding the upcoming parliamentary discussion on the 11 laws sent to Congress, including the “Omnibus Law,” President Milei reaffirmed his refusal to negotiate its division by theme and expressed confidence in its approval. He referred to the DNU as a “liberation decree,” highlighting its pro-market stance and efforts to eliminate political vices.

Milei's remarks precede the parliamentary consideration of the legislative agenda sent by the Executive to Congress during the extraordinary session until January 31. The “Omnibus Law” forms a significant part of this legislative package, encompassing key reforms proposed by the libertarian government.

Antarctic visit

Also touring the facilities alongside Milei was his entourage including Presidential Secretary Karina Milei, Ministers Diana Mondino (Foreign Affairs), Guillermo Francos (Interior), and Luis Petri (Defense), together with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, with whom the Nutec Plastics initiative was launched. The project studies marine pollution by plastics in the sea. Through co-work with the Argentine Antarctic Program, the endeavor will now reach the Antarctic region, it was explained. The Argentine Antarctic Institute (IAA) will cooperate with the IAEA's Nuclear Application Marine Laboratory. The undertaking involves the use of nuclear energy in the control of plastic pollution.

“Through this program, Argentina will begin a new chapter in its long and distinguished trajectory in Antarctic science. Through international cooperation agreements, we seek to enhance our capabilities to provide quality scientific information for decision-making within the framework of the Antarctic Treaty,” said Milei in a statement.

“The exercise of science, cooperation, and the preservation of the Antarctic environment are priority axes of our Antarctic foreign policy,” he added.

“Argentina is renewing its commitment to the international community, making its contribution for our common good and that of future generations,” he also pointed out.