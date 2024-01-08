US Congress reaches deal to avert gov't shutdown

8th Monday, January 2024 - 11:29 UTC Full article

Johnson called it “the most favorable budget agreement in years”

Lawmakers from both major parties have reached a deal to avoid a US government shutdown in 2024, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Sunday in Washington DC.

The Legislative Branch thus agreed on US$ 1.66 trillion to finance the Executive throughout the fiscal year 2024, it was explained. According to the Washington Post, the budgetary allowance includes US$ 886.3 billion for the military and US$ 772.7 billion for domestic discretionary spending. However, Congress still needs to decide how some of that money will be spent before Jan. 19.

Johnson called it “the most favorable budget agreement in years.” It includes US$ 16 billion in cuts to Democratic spending priorities, including US$ 10 billion for Internal Revenue Service personnel and US$ 6.1 billion in Covid-19 funds. In a letter released after Sunday's announcement, Johnson explained that it achieved “key modifications” from the start of negotiations in June and that there will be “more than $16 billion in additional spending cuts to offset discretionary spending levels.”

“The framework agreement to proceed will enable the appropriators to address many of the major challenges America faces at home and abroad,” said Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries in a joint statement. “It will also allow us to keep the investments for hardworking American families secured by the legislative achievements of President [Joseph] Biden and Congressional Democrats,” the Democratic lawmakers went on. “Finally, we have made clear to Speaker Mike Johnson that Democrats will not support including poison pill policy changes in any of the 12 appropriations bills put before the Congress,” they also underlined.

Biden welcomed the agreement and urged Republicans to stop threatening to shut down the government. In the President's view, it is essential “to fund critical domestic and national security priorities,” including aid to Ukraine and Israel.