Falklands Representative honors Margaret Thatcher on annual memorial day

In observance of Margaret Thatcher Day, Richard Hyslop, Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK & Europe, paid respects to the late Baroness Thatcher. He laid a bouquet of flowers on her grave, representing the gratitude of the Falklands for her role in the liberation of the Islands during 1982 conflict in the South Atlantic.
Margaret Thatcher Day, annually commemorated on January 10th, marks the anniversary of Lady Thatcher's visit to the Falklands after the conclusion of the Falklands War.
Thatcher, who served as the UK Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990, played a crucial role in authorizing the Task Force that successfully reclaimed the Falkland Islands after the Argentine invasion in April 1982.
In 2015, a bronze bust of Lady Thatcher was unveiled in Stanley on Thatcher Drive, commemorating her life and her enduring impact on the Falklands War.
Mr. Hyslop expressed his gratitude, stating, “Falkland Islanders remain hugely grateful to Lady Thatcher for her actions in authorizing a Task Force to liberate the Falkland Islands from Argentine occupation in 1982.”
Pytangua, are you even British, i doubt it, i detested Thatchers policies, but the islanders do not, they have every right to honour her when ever they want,Posted 14 hours ago +3
Mrs. Thatcher is respected and admired in certain parts of the UK and disliked in others. There are very few politicians that universally liked.Posted 13 hours ago +3
She was a very divisive politician , either loved or hated, but for the islanders she will always have their respect,Posted 10 hours ago +3