Milei holds talks with German and Canadian heads of gov't

Milei's conversations with Trudeau and Schoolz were deemed “positive,” according to Casa Rosada sources

Argentine President Javier Milei Tuesday held successive telephone conversations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to deepen his government's international outreach. Also participating in the conversations was Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino.

Milei and Scholz agreed to the strengthening of the bilateral relations while the European leader ratified his country's support to Argentina's ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Scholz also expressed his interest in the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, according to Infobae.

Unlike French President Emmanuel Macron, Scholz would accept a rewording of the documents signed by both economic blocs.

In his dialogue with Trudeau, the Argentine head of state pledged to address the issue of climate change. Trudeau has always been in favor of the Treaty of Paris, but Milei is shifting from his campaign speech when the problem was just a hoax. Last weekend, during his tour to Antarctica, Milei also launched an environmental program to eliminate microplastics from the sea.

Milei and Trudeau also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting gender equality, condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and shared their views on the crisis in Gaza after the terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel.

According to a statement from Trudeau's office, the “Prime Minister and the President discussed building on the people-to-people ties between Canada and Argentina, continuing to grow the trade and investment relationship as well as working together to advance economic prosperity in the Americas, including strengthening supply chain integration and addressing environmental challenges. Prime Minister Trudeau also highlighted the importance of deepening gender equality.”

“The two leaders also spoke about global issues, sharing concerns about Russia’s ongoing brutal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of upholding human rights and democracy in the face of challenges to the rules-based international order,” the document went on.

“Prime Minister Trudeau and President Milei looked forward to remaining in close and regular contact, including through the platform provided by their joint membership in the G20,” it further noted.