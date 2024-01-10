One dead after heavy storm in Argentine beach resort of Miramar

Buenos Aires Governor Kicillof offered Miramar's mayor the province's help

An 18-year-old man was killed in the Argentine beach resort of Miramar in the province of Buenos Aires as a tree fell during a wind and hail storm that affected the city on Tuesday, it was reported. He was rushed to a hospital in nearby Mar del Plata for emergency surgery but did not survive.

The victim was about 30 blocks from downtown Miramar when the branch of a large tree fell and hit his head, according to witnesses. He was first taken to the Miramar Municipal Hospital where it was decided to transfer him to Mar del Plata, 54 kilometers north. “In the middle of the surgery he died,” a statement from the Hospital Interzonal de Agudos de Mar del Plata read.

Winds reached nearly 80 kilometers per hour causing heavy damage, it was also explained. Trees and poles fell, and roofs were blown off as a severe storm warning was issued for Mar del Plata, Necochea, Villa Gesell, and other seaside cities.

Miramar Mayor Sebastián Ianantuony set up an Emergency Committee to coordinate the relief efforts together with Civil Defense personnel, volunteer firefighters, and City Hall staff. Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof contacted Ianantuony to offer him the province's assistance, it was also reported. Four firefighting brigades were sent from Mar del Plata, where the storm was less intense but forced tourists to leave the beach in the afternoon nonetheless.