Peru reinforces Ecuadorean border controls

10th Wednesday, January 2024

The Peruvian government of President Dina Boluarte Tuesday ordered the deployment of troops and law enforcement forces to the 1,500-kilometer-long border with Ecuador to prevent the violent uprising of drug-trafficking gangs from crossing over, it was reported in Lima.

“The Minister of the Interior, Víctor Torres Falcón, has ordered the immediate dispatch of a contingent of the Diroes of the Police to reinforce security on the borderline with Ecuador,” the Ministry announced on X.

The message was released as Prime Minister Alberto Otárola and other cabinet members were still discussing the following steps in response to the wave of violence in the neighboring country, according to local media.

Peru thus entrusted the Special Operations Directorate (Diroes) of the National Police to secure the porous border with Ecuador.

In addition, Otárola also announced that “the entire northern border of the country will be declared in emergency.”

The governments of all South American countries have expressed their solidarity with Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa.