Falklands' Legislative Assembly honors Margaret Thatcher

Thursday, January 11th 2024 - 17:23 UTC
MLA John Birmingham attended the Margaret Thatcher Memorial in Stanley MLA John Birmingham attended the Margaret Thatcher Memorial in Stanley
The 10th of January, 1983, was the date of the first visit of Margaret Thatcher to the Falklands The 10th of January, 1983, was the date of the first visit of Margaret Thatcher to the Falklands

The Chair of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly MLA John Birmingham attended the Margaret Thatcher Memorial in Stanley on Wednesday to pay respects to the former Prime Minister, laying a bouquet at the memorial.

The 10th of January, 1983, was the date of the first visit of Margaret Thatcher to the Falklands – during which she was also presented with the Freedom of the Falkland Islands.

The day commemorates her role in the liberation of the Islands from Argentine occupation in 1982.

January 10 is a very special day in Falklands where Islanders celebrate Margaret Thatcher Day.

 

