Falklands: military vehicle road traffic accident at Mount Pleasant Peak

11th Thursday, January 2024 - 17:21 UTC Full article

Mount Pleasant Complex

The Falkland Islands government is reporting that there has been a road traffic accident at Mount Pleasant Peak involving a military vehicle. The road is closed from the first gate on the track. Casualties have been taken to King Edward Memorial Hospital in Stanley and MPC Medical Centre.

Visits to the Ward should only be made if you are visiting a relative, please consider delaying your visit if possible.

No further information on casualties will be released until Next of Kin have been informed. The Falkland Islands Government are providing support in line with their major incident plans. Stanley based services may be affected and this information will be publicized in the normal way.

KEMH would like to inform the public that, following a road traffic accident there will be a reduction in the following services:

Patients requiring assistance from Casualty will experience a significant delay in services. During this time, you should only attend Casualty in an emergency,

There will be disruptions to Primary Care appointments including GP and nurse appointments booked for today. The KEMH reception has contacted as many patients as possible. Should you not have been contacted please call the KEMH to rearrange your appointment

All other services including the Dental Department are running as normal. The KEMH would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this time. An announcement will be released once normal service is resumed.

In related news the UK Ministry of Defense would like to inform the public of the following - RIC and FIDF exercise 15-17th Jan on Long Island Farm which will include Live Firing from 0900-1600 each day. Military troop vehicles to be expected on roads between these dates.