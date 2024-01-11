Former STF Chief Justice to become Brazil's new Security and Justice Minister

As Security and Justice Minister Flávio Dino is to leave his job to become a judge on Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) next month, former STF Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandowski was announced as his successor after both of them met Wednesday with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Alvorada Palace.

Although Lula considered splitting the Ministry between Security and Justice, Lewandowski was reported not to be particularly keen on the idea. Under the Constitution, security is the responsibility of the governors.

The future Minister's friendship with Lula dates back to the 1970s. He was even part of the delegation that traveled to the United Arab Emirates for COP-28.

As STF Chief Justice, Lewandowski chaired the Senate's session when then-president Dilma Rousseff was to be impeached in 2016. At the time, he helped build the agreement so that Rousseff would not be disenfranchised even after being impeached. He had been appointed to the STF by Lula in 2006.

Dino was vetted and approved by the full Senate last December to take former Justice Rosa Weber's seat on the STF. Last year, Weber and also Lewandowski were forced to retire from the STF after reaching the maximum age of 75. Lewandowski was replaced by Lula's lawyer Cristiano Zanin.