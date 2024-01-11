Opening of license application Round for 2024/25 South Sandwich Islands Toothfish Fishery

Large toothfish caught in SGSSI waters

The government of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands GSGSSI, has announced the opening of the license application round for the 2024/25 South Sandwich Islands toothfish fishery (CCAMLR Subarea 48.4).

For details on how to apply please contact the Director of Fisheries by email (dof@gov.gs).

In 1998 GSGSSI issued the first licensees to fishing vessels as part of its regulation of the fishery and patrols for IUU vessels (often termed ‘pirates’) were initiated. Today the fishery is exceedingly well managed by GSGSSI with scientific advice and support from the Centre for Environment Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences (Cefas) and from the BAS. In 2014, the fishery underwent its five yearly MSC re-assessment and was once again passed with no conditions on the certification. The fishery scored an average of 96 out of 100 against the three MSC principles, making it one of the world’s highest scoring fisheries assessed against MSC standards.