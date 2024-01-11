UK Defense minister, “Royal Marines are absolutely essential”

The UK Defense Secretary has told MPs he has asked the head of the Royal Navy to come up with a plan for future Royal Marines deployments. News reports have suggested that HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark could be retired to free up sailors for other vessels, amid a recruitment crisis.

The ships are two of the Royal Navy's amphibious assault ships and capable of landing Royal Marines ashore by air and sea.

Conservative former defense minister Sarah Atherton said “there are obvious questions raised about Britain's future amphibious capability, a capability used so admirably during the Falklands War” if the ships were axed.

“Our Royal Marine Commandos are an asset we cannot afford to lose,” she added.

Mr Shapps, however, said the “Royal Marines are absolutely essential”.

“I have asked the First Sea Lord to provide a plan for how their excellent work is taken forward,” he said.

His comments come after the UK's Defense Procurement Minister said no financial decision has been made on whether or not to mothball Royal Navy assault vessels Bulwark and Albion.

“I know there has been a lot of coverage in the press and a lot of chatter inevitably. I know how important they are to our service personnel, but I want to reassure him that we are looking at this in the round,” James Cartlidge said.

“But in terms of jobs, we are absolutely committed to supporting defense jobs across the piece.”

The history of the Royal Maries, going back several centuries has been closely linked to the Falkland Islands.