Argentina: Patagonian League relaunched to protect local interests from national gov't

The Patagonian Governors seek to have a say on issues that have a direct impact on regional economies

Despite stemming from different political forces, the governors of Argentina's Patagonian provinces Thursday issued a joint statement condemning President Javier Milei's bold approach to the country's economic crisis, particularly his most-encompassing emergency decree (DNU) and the so-called Omnibus Law bill currently in Congress.

After a meeting in Villa La Angostura hosted by the Neuquén Governor Rolando Figueroa which was also attended by Governors Sergio Ziliotto (La Pampa), Alberto Weretilneck (Río Negro), Gustavo Melella (Tierra del Fuego), and Ignacio Torres (Chubut), the leaders revived the Patagonian League in a move to play together a key role in the Libertarian administration's actions. The only absentee was Claudio Vidal, from Santa Cruz.

The Governors said they were united by the defense of common interests and regional economies and that they were mobilized by some reforms included in the DNU and the Omnibus Law bill.

”We have a deep federal look and of defense of Patagonia and respecting the idiosyncrasy of each one. We ask Congress not to move forward on anything without the work of the provinces and OFEPHI (Federal Organization of Hydrocarbon Producing States)“, said Melella.

The Governors also asked for changes in the Omnibus Law bill and demanded more resources in addition to the resumption of public works halted by order of President Javier MMilei who argued that ”There is no money.“

The group wants its voice heard in decision-making spheres. Their move is also driven by the recent success in stopping the reform of the Fishing Act, which would have affected provincial interests.

In this context, they called a meeting of OFEPHI for next Wednesday ”so that the decisions to be taken on hydrocarbons are made within the framework of the whole organization.“

”We, the Patagonian governors, met to ratify the unrenounceable defense of federalism and the strengthening of our region. We agree on common objectives: to strengthen our resources, but mainly to move towards a true fiscal federalism that recognizes our participation in the generation of wealth“, said Zilioto.

Figueroa argued that Patagonian provinces account for ”more than 90% of what is produced in the country.“

Torres said that their ideas would be taken to both Houses of Congress ”so that the discussion is serious, responsible, and, above all, federal“. The joint agreement is ”to carry out a coordinated work so that the region has the prominence it deserves, to solve the asymmetries that make it difficult to bring sustained growth to the inhabitants of all Patagonia.”

They all insisted that Patagonia must grow as a whole and that the national government should look southward. Therefore, they seek to have a say on each of the definitions that have a direct impact on their regional economies.