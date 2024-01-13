Milei to visit “nefarious” Pope Francis next month

13th Saturday, January 2024 - 11:02 UTC Full article

Before Francis, Milei is scheduled to appear at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 17

Argentine-born Pope Francis will have a private meeting at the Vatican on Feb. 11 with Javier Milei, the president of his native country, after the latter spoke ill of the Catholic leader during his election campaign, it was reported in Buenos Aires.

“You know that you do not need an invitation to come to your beloved Argentina. At the risk of saying the unnecessary, I invite you to visit our beloved homeland,” Milei wrote Friday in a letter to His Holiness, who invited the head of state to the canonization of Mama Antula, who would become the first Argentine female saint.

“As President of the Argentine nation, I believe that your trip will bring fruits of pacification and fraternity to all Argentines who are anxious to overcome our divisions and confrontations,” added in his note Milei, who had called the Pope “the representative of evil on earth” and called him names such as “nefarious” and “imbecile,” while accusing him of “promoting Communism.”

But after he won the election, Milei and the former archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, spoke on the phone in “good terms” for about seven minutes, during which the pontiff reportedly asked Milei to protect the most vulnerable.

The president highlighted the Pope's words as “a gesture of encouragement” that strengthens his conviction “of the urgency of transforming the reality that our country is going through, in order to guarantee peace and prosperity, through the social and political reforms that are so necessary.”

Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino met Friday with Apostolic Nuncio Monsignor Miroslaw Adamczyk, and his advisor, Monsignor Daniele Liessi. During the encounter, Mondino confirmed that Milei “intends to participate” in the canonization Mass in St. Peter's Basilica. She also gave the nuncio Milei's letter.

But before Francis, Milei is scheduled to appear at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 17. It will be the first time that Vice President Victoria Villarruel will lead the executive.

Milei will make a presentation to a selection of political, economic, and financial leaders from around the world. He is also expected to seize the opportunity to attract investors to Argentina. The head of the WEF, Klaus Schwab, will then determine the number of questions Milei can be asked, which is usually four. The president will then leave without even a one-on-one meeting with other world leaders.