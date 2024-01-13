Uruguay: Palestinian Embassy criticizes beef export deal with Israel

We are still waiting for Uruguay to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, Ambassador Nadya Rasheed wrote

Palestine's Embassy in Montevideo criticized the Uruguayan government of President Luis Lacalle Pou for a recent beef export agreement with Israel and suggested there was some sort of political alliance with Tel Aviv.

In this scenario, the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry summoned Palestinian Ambassador Nadya Rasheed to explain her statements on X.

“While the [International Court of Justice] ICJ deliberates on the case against Israel brought by South Africa and supported by many states, on the 96th day of genocide, we expected at least that Uruguay would have called for a ceasefire. We are still waiting for you to raise your voice for it,” the diplomatic mission said in response to a posting by the Foreign Ministry regarding Israel's authorization for Uruguayan beef.

Uruguay abstained from voting in the UN (United Nations) Assembly on a resolution for a “humanitarian ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip.

Eduardo Kohn, director of the Jewish organization B'Nai B'Rith in Latin America, said the Palestinian diplomat's words amounted to “interference in internal affairs, serious misconduct and repeated customs.” He added that the ambassador's remarks showed “malice and contempt for Uruguay first and [also] for the norms that regulate her representation.” Kohn also accused the embassy of making an “improper and illegal use of diplomatic immunity, which is neither unlimited nor infinite.”