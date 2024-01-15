Military exercise in the Falklands at the end of January

Fast jet and battle simulation sounds should be expected from approximately 0500-0700. Military troop vehicles are to be expected on the roads between these dates.

The British Ministry of Defense, responsible for the Falkland Islands security, has announced that on January 23 and 24, the Roulement Infantry Company, RIC, will be involved in exercises on Mount Kent and Stanley Common, specifically Mount William and Sapper Hill.

The British Forces South Atlantic Islands, BFSAI, regularly hold exercises involving the three armed forces. On occasions they invite the Falkland Islands Defense Force to participate in the exercises.

The BFSAI besides infantry company can count on four Eurofighter Typhoons and the Offshore Patrol Vessel HMS Forth.