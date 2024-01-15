Nutrition survey in Falklands by Newcastle University

15th Monday, January 2024

Besides the Falklands, the study includes Turks and Caicos, Cayman Islands, Gibraltar and Bermuda.

The Falkland Islands are of five British Overseas Territories that have been chosen to participate in a nutrition study carried out by the UK- based, Newcastle University.

Residents will be asked to recall their three daily meals for three days via survey.

Residents between 14-49 can login to register by scanning the QR code attached to the photo. The Survey hopes to help figure out what residents are eating, to help guide policymakers and public health decisions.