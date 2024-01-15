Sierra Leone delegation visits Falklands to learn on fisheries and conservation

The Foreign Office minister with the eight elected members of Falklands Legislative Assembly

A delegation from Sierra Leone headed by Mrs. Princess Dugba, Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources together with Ms Harriet Mathews, Director General Africa and the Americas at the Foreign and Development Office are currently in the Falkland Islands as part of a program to share fisheries, environment and conservation policies experiences.

The purpose of the visit is to take advantage of the world class fishing grounds of the African nation and sharing the best practice in helping to support long term economic growth. Falklands development with its own fisheries is an example to follow.

Ms Mathews said she was thrilled to be in the Falklands to meet and hold conversations with the elected representatives of the Falklands community at the Legislative Assembly. She visited the Office of the Governor which supports the people of the Falklands to determine their own political and economic future.

But also equally important understanding the Falklands community work to protect the Islands flora and fauna, which is home to five species of penguins and a vital breeding site for marine birds.

Before reaching the Falklands the delegation visited the Islands Office in London.