Casino market suggests it could be time to revive million pound drop adaptations in America

16th Tuesday, January 2024 - 10:00 UTC Full article

Photo: Pixabay

Various British game shows have found success on the other side of the Atlantic, in different international adaptations. The Million Pound Drop was a popular offering that ran for 15 seasons over there and spawned spinoff editions in the USA, Argentina, Brazil, and numerous other nations.

Most versions of the show have now finished, but it could be the ideal time to bring them back. That’s because a live casino adaptation is one of the most popular games on the market now.

Money Drop Live is One of the Most Popular Live Casino Games

Online casinos make up one of the world’s most booming sectors, and live casino games are in the ascendancy at these sites. Slots are still the most popular games, but live versions of classic table games like roulette and blackjack are creeping up behind them. They are being helped by a new wave of live game shows as well, which include well-known titles like Crazy Time and Mega Wheel.

One of the top offerings in this category is Playtech’s The Money Drop, which was directly inspired by the Davina McCall-fronted Channel 4 show. It takes on a slightly different format in that there are no quiz-style questions, but the theme, music, and layout are reminiscent of the much-loved series. With this now among the best live casino games, it suggests that there’s a booming audience out there hungry for more Million Pound Drop-based content.

What Million Pound Drop Adaptations Have There Been Already?

At the height of The Million Pound Drop’s popularity in the early 2010s, there were countless international versions. South Americans may be familiar with few of these editions, such as the ones in Brazil and Argentina. In the former, it was known as Dinheiro em Jogo, which translates to Money at Stake in English. The latter’s version was Salven el Millón, meaning Save the Million.

The US offering was The Million Dollar Money Drop, which aired on Fox before its cancellation after 12 episodes. There have been attempts to revive this offering, with SMAC Entertainment and Endemol Shine North America trying to push for its return in 2019. However, nothing has come to fruition yet. It could be the perfect time to bring it back now, though, thanks to the widespread interest in The Money Drop Live at online casinos.

Time to Bring the Game Show Back?

There’s a strong chance that the rise of game shows at live casinos has helped inspire comebacks for many classic series. Deal or No Deal has recently returned in the UK with a new host, and Who Wants to be a Millionaire was also revived after its cancellation.

The format of The Million Pound Drop is timeless, and there’s every chance that it could return at some point in the future. South American television networks should make efforts to develop adaptations now, as they could prove to be a lucrative way to piggyback on the success of live casino games.