Milei fooled by fake X account

16th Tuesday, January 2024 - 10:56 UTC Full article

What the fake account posted “could have been said by the real one without a doubt...,” Milei argued.

Argentine President Javier Milei was tricked Monday by a fake X account pretending to be Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof, and responded by criticizing the latter's tenure as economy minister under Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

The account @Kicilloveok wrote: “President Milei, I also have more years of economic studies than you. Degree and PhD in Economics, Associate Researcher CONICET, Senior Researcher Institute of Economic Research of the UBA, twice Governor of the PBA. And I was not sponsored by any businessman.”

Indeed, Kicillof does have a PhD in Economics, which Milei -also an economist- does not. In addition, the real account would be “@Kicillofok.”

Although the account's biography line left no doubts as to its non-existent authenticity (it reads “Governor of the Province of Buenos Aires - fake”), Milei replied: “Dear Governor Kicillof, I thought it was not necessary to remind you that you were part of the Economy portfolio of a government that started the cycle of GDP stagnation and fall in per capita terms despite having fabulous terms of trade.”

“At the same time, we should not forget your terrible management in the agreement with the Paris Club and the crowning of his bad practice in financial matters with your catastrophic actions in the case of YPF,” the president added.

“Therefore, your various titles have not helped Argentines live better,” he went on before insisting that Kicillof was too proficient “on the part of the library that is not a part of the solution but of the problem.”

When told about the trap he had fallen into, Milei argued that what the fake account posted “could have been said by the real one without a doubt...”.